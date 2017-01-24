Analysis

She was the face of iTaukei and women in the party

The resignation of Roko Tupou Draunidalo is a big blow to the National Federation Party.

The outgoing president was the face of the iTaukei and women in the party.

While Rakiraki lawyer Semi Titoko has been appointed to act as president, Ms Draunidalo’s exit is a major setback for the party’s build-up to next year’s general election. The NFP will feel her absence.

NFP officials put on a brave face yesterday as they met the news media. They tried hard to downplay her resignation.

But it was difficult. It would have been perfectly okay if she had resigned from Parliament only.

It would have made sense because it would be more profitable for someone else to replace her in Parliament.

She had been suspended for two years for calling Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy a fool in Parliament.

The length of the suspension meant she would not be back in Parliament before the 2018 general election.

But resign from the party? The NFP did not see it coming.

While it respected Ms Draunidalo’s decision, it is understood that it was surprised that she had taken that drastic step.

Knowing that Ms Draunidalo is hostile towards SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka it has been extra careful in how it responds to Mr Rabuka’s call to other Opposition parties to unite against the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the FijiFirst government.

The NFP has made it clear that it will not work with any party and will fight the election alone.

Ms Draunidalo, however, was uncomfortable with Mr Rabuka’s overtures. She has no time for Mr Rabuka because of his role in the 1987 military coups.

There were earlier indications that NFP would be open to discussions but nothing had eventuated.

The NFP fought the 2014 general election alone and won three seats.

Mr Draunidalo is not quitting politics yet, close associates say.

She is likely to bounce back via another political party, they add.

As for the NFP leader Biman Prasad and senior officials, they must be wondering what did the party do wrong?

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback: nemani.delaibatiki@fijisun.com.fj