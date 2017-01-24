Arms Case Consolidated
Charges against three men allegedly involved in the discovery of live ammunitions recently have been consolidated.
All three accused, appeared before Magistrate Raramasi Salakobau at the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday.
Businessman Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa Umarji, butchery manager Naushad Ali and mechanic Vijay Singh were jointly charged, following the discovery of 179 M16 bullets in Lautoka on January 1.
They face a charge of possession of arms and ammunition without a licence.
Umarji and Ali had appeared together in their first appearance on January 9, while Singh appeared a day later.
Divisional Police Prosecutor West, ASP Anil Prasad had mentioned during Singh’s appearance that the charges would be combined.
Magistrate Raramasi Salakobau adjourned the case to March 20 for mention, where all three accused would take their plea.
No objection was made by the defence lawyer, Iqbal Khan, on the amalgamation of the charges.
Umarji, Ali and Singh were initially remanded in custody, but Mr Khan filed a successful appeal on the bail ruling.
All three of the accused were granted bail on January 13 on the following conditions:
- Bail on a sum of $5000 (cash) each with surety.
- All three to report at the Lautoka Police Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
- Surrendering of all travel documents.
- Remain indoors between 6pm to 6am every day.
- Not to interfere with witnesses.
Their bail was extended.
Edited by Caroline Ratucadra
