Be in court today, rape accused told
Defence argues that Lal has a full-time job in Suva
A 34-year-old man charged with five counts of rape was ordered to appear in court today for his bail ruling.
Magistrate Thushara Thennakoon ordered that Ravinesh Chand Lal appear for his bail ruling despite the defence lawyer’s argument that Chand had a fulltime job in Suva and no longer lived in Vanua Levu where the alleged crime was committed.
It is alleged that Lal had raped three minors, who were aged nine, 10 and 11, in 2013 at Wainikoro, outside Labasa.
Defence lawyer Jitendra Reddy said in court that Lal was interviewed by Police in 2014 and released.
He said Lal was charged yesterday morning and produced under custody. Police Prosecutor, Mere Bacau, had objected to bail saying the case was serious.
