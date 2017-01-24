Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Board: Women’s Kava Drinking Worrying

Itaukei Affairs deputy secretary, Saimoni Waibuta during the Roko Tui meeting in Nadave , Tailevu yesterday. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa
January 24
12:00 2017
The over-consumption of kava by women is a trend that continues to be a concern in iTaukei villages, says the iTaukei Affairs Board.

Deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said the proposed village by-laws would address these issues. He said the issue also involved men too.

Mr Waibuta said the over-consumption of kava by iTaukei women was brought to his attention by village elders.

“Some issues men have complained that during every kava session in iTaukei villages, the women can go on till the early hours,” he said

“The over-consumption of kava in iTaukei villages has an impact on an individual’s productivity.

“Sometimes parents usually leave their children at home without supervision and they join other people for kava consumption.”

Mr Waibuta said the proposed village by-laws would complement the Constitution and current legislation.

He said it was also concerning because of the problems it could have on children.

“Sometimes children are left unsupervised and leads to problems and I hope that parents in these iTaukei settings will reduce kava consumption and spend more time with their children,” he said.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

