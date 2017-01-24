World Leading expert Ron Kaufman. Photo: VILIMONI VAGANALAU

Fiji Airways has brought in world leading expert Ron Kaufman to lift service throughout the airline. And last night managing director/CEO Andre Viljoen shared with a select group of Government and other leaders what Mr Kaufman brings and how it relates to both the airline and the nation.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said after the presentation at the Grand Pacific Hotel:

“Using the example of Singapore, he shows what needs to be done for a country or even in an organisation.

“This session was very inspiring and has given a lot of ideas to what we can do.”

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum added Fiji was a small country with fewer than a million people and both private and public sectors were connected.

He said they could adopt Mr Kaufman’s ideas for excellence in their work.

Mr Kaufman said every single person, young or old can step up to provide a better service for someone else.

“Now, this might be an extra customer or colleague but the definition of service is taking action to create value for someone else,” Mr Kaufman said.

“And in making Fiji a stronger, better, more successful and more prosperous country, everyone has a role to play. Everyone can take the next step up.

“Each person needs to think about whom I’m serving.”

Tactics

Mr Kaufman further highlighted people need to learn service.

For example, he said a good definition of service is taking action to create value for someone else.

“A good definition of service excellence is taking the next step to create more value for someone else,” he added.

“And then practical tools that can be applied in the working environment.

“For example, mapping out a service transaction and each of the perception points along the way.

“And then looking at it closely to see where is it that people are complaining, where is it that we can do a better job, where is it that we can step up and add more value to make the country a stronger and better place.”

Fiji Airways

For example with the Fiji Airways, Mr Kaufman said they are working with the whole airline.

“1300 people in every department.”

This, he said, includes people who work with passengers, people who work with cargo, everyone together learning these fundamental principles.

“And then in workshops focusing on where are the opportunities that we can collaborate to create a better experience, more valuable for someone else.”

Lessons from Singapore that can be applied here

Mr Kaufman has been based in Singapore for the past 27 years and in his work with Singapore he said it is a classic example of a small island nation that can really stand out and differentiate itself if it creates more value.

edited by: farzana nisha

