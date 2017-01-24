Sergey and Reenal Chandra at the Furniture Artis Joinery in Nadi. Photo:LITIA TIKOMAILEPANONI

One of the upcoming high quality and proficient furniture making companies is looking to make Fiji the hub of its business for the Pacific.

Furniture Artis Joinery has expanded its showrooms to the Nippon Complex at Nadi back road.

The Green Leaf supply solutions showroom which operated from a small space at Narewa Road in Nadi for over a year and a half has now expanded to four showrooms at the complex.

The company will now be showcasing its furniture made in Fiji, with products and equipment from Italy, Ukraine and Germany.

This after the owners noted vigorous growth of their locally manufactured furniture for hotels, resorts, restaurants and customised home furniture.

The Green Leaf supply solutions director Gleb Zheludkov said Fiji was currently experiencing a new range of quality business in the business furniture market.

He said since the establishment in Fiji, other countries in the Pacific have also shown interest in the hotel equipment supplies.

“This place is cost effective and should we attract more customers abroad we are looking at making Fiji the hub of our manufacturing and marketing centre,” he said.

The significant investment of over millions of dollars was now eyeing further expansions which meant more job opportunities for the locals.

He said currently they were employing 38 local staff along with machine operating and furniture making expertise from Ukraine.

He said the motive was to vastly develop the furniture industry and equip it with the latest modern equipment and technologies like any other industry.

Training

“Our staff at the factory began with little less knowledge of the high end machines and this demanded our expertise from Ukraine to train them,” Mr Zheludov said.

But now they have learnt a lot and know how to operate these machines, he added.

He added that their factory had machines specifically designed for particular furniture work.

“We have brands from Europe countries in the manufacturing house to assure the high quality standards and long life of the furniture we produce,” he said.

Some of the machines included Carbon Arch Cutting machine, chairs, tables making machineries from the equipment brands – Bacci, Altendorf, Brandt etc.

Mr Zheludov said these machines did not have local expertise which was why they had to hire mechanical and service teams from Ukraine.

While the country is picking up in pace with other developing countries as Government makes moves, Mr Zheludov has also encouraged business houses to engage in online trade/e-commerce.

The company’s recent furnishing works were at Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Nadi International Airport, Castaway Island Resort and others.

