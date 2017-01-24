Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

I want my husband back, cries wife of drowning victim

Fiji Police
January 24
12:00 2017
I want my husband back, were the only words that Rukshana Jasmin said aloud while crying for drowning victim, Nizam Buksh.

The 33-year-old woman cried in agony and her words were unclear, when Fiji Sun contacted her yesterday.

Mr Buksh, 40, had gone swimming with his family at the Tavoro Falls.

“He was very hardworking, a well-respected man and was wonderful father to our three children,” Ms Jasmine said.

“This was a planned picnic for the children as they kicked off this school year. I miss him so much.

She said they panicked and with the help of the other people at the fall, they were able to recover his body from the bottom of the pool.

Mr Buksh was a carrier driver and also a dalo and yaqona farmer. He was the main breadwinner in his family.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they would need to conduct a post-mortem first before they could release the body to the family. Ms Naisoro said they needed to do this so that they could rule out any foul play in his death.

“He was conveyed to the Taveuni Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival,” she said.

“Investigations continue, and the drowning toll currently stands at six compared to seven for the same period last year.” Edited by Naisa Koroi

