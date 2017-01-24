Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Japanese Official Makes Courtesy Call

Japanese Official Makes Courtesy Call
January 24
12:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday received a courtesy call from the Governor of Saga Prefecture in Japan, Yoshinori Yamaguchi.

Governor Yamaguchi and Mr Bainimarama discussed cultural and socio economic development exchanges that can be developed between Fiji and Japan.

This included cultural exchange programmes with Saga Prefecture and rugby development for Saga city.

Mr Bainimarama thanked Governor Yamaguchi for visiting Fiji and added his Government’s support towards developing relations between Fiji and Japan including the Saga City Prefecture.

Mr Bainimarama also thanked the Government of Japan for the recent grant of FJD$3.1million under Fiji’s Adopt A School programme.

He added that there was room for engagement in the area of co-operation, cultural exchange, sports and arts.

Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan Isikeli Mataitoga also accompanied the Governor to this morning’s meeting where he presented the Prime Minister a cheque of $250,000 for the ‘Adopt A School’ programme, which was collected through public advocacy in Japan.

Governor Yamaguchi was accompanied by  Ambassador Mataitoga, Mayor of Saga City, Mr Hideshima and chairman of Saga Council, Mr Fukui.

Source: DEPTFO News

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
DepTFO NewsFijiFiji SunPrime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.