Japanese Official Makes Courtesy Call
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday received a courtesy call from the Governor of Saga Prefecture in Japan, Yoshinori Yamaguchi.
Governor Yamaguchi and Mr Bainimarama discussed cultural and socio economic development exchanges that can be developed between Fiji and Japan.
This included cultural exchange programmes with Saga Prefecture and rugby development for Saga city.
Mr Bainimarama thanked Governor Yamaguchi for visiting Fiji and added his Government’s support towards developing relations between Fiji and Japan including the Saga City Prefecture.
Mr Bainimarama also thanked the Government of Japan for the recent grant of FJD$3.1million under Fiji’s Adopt A School programme.
He added that there was room for engagement in the area of co-operation, cultural exchange, sports and arts.
Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan Isikeli Mataitoga also accompanied the Governor to this morning’s meeting where he presented the Prime Minister a cheque of $250,000 for the ‘Adopt A School’ programme, which was collected through public advocacy in Japan.
Governor Yamaguchi was accompanied by Ambassador Mataitoga, Mayor of Saga City, Mr Hideshima and chairman of Saga Council, Mr Fukui.
Source: DEPTFO News
Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment