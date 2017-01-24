Turtle pond at Mana Island Resort and Spa to be relocated.

The well-known Mana Island Resort Turtle pond will be relocated to North beach side, beside North Beach Boat Bure.

This is due to a significant rise in the number of turtles in the pond and new construction at the Mana Island Resort and Spa.

The resort’s chief operating officer Hiroshi Matsumoto said the works will begin once the proposal is approved by the Government authorities.

“In the beginning we had a small pond beside our Water Activities (Dive Shop) and due to increased number of turtles we created a much bigger one several years ago,” he explained.

It is a breeding pond for the turtles at the resort and is one turtle retreat pond which has been acknowledged and approved by the Government.

“Due to planned renovations and construction, we now plan to re-allocate the turtle pond,” he added.

In the meantime, he said a new turtle pond was ready for 100 hatchlings.

Mr Matsumoto further stated the project was part of Project-Environment which was established in 2003.

This was established with the motive to keep our beautiful environment for next generations.

He said the objective was to educate people and protect the environment for next generation.

“In 2003 we started work with a non government organisation called Coral Cay,” Mr Matsumoto said.

“Currently, we are working with Mamanuca Environment Society.

“Over the years we have witnessed changes to our environment which is a direct impact from of climate change.”

He said their aim is to protect the environment and educate guests, staff and the local communities alike.

And to get the message out stronger, the resort organises an E-day every month.

This involves the people in coral and terrestrial planting, beach and land clean ups, protecting turtle breeding grounds and hatchlings.

“We also train staff in regards to Sustainable Tourism,” Mr Matsumoto said.

“The resort not only provides land and marine activities for the guests to enjoy and be happy but also encourages them to learn about sustainable environment.”

He said other plans in line to protect environment included successful establishment of an ocean farm in Fiji where giant clams would breed.

But Mr Matsumoto further said this project would require great resource and implementations therefore requiring more time.

edited by: farzana nisha

Feedback: arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj