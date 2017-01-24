Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.

The locum arrangement is creating positive results in the flow of services at health centres and hospitals around the country.

The Valelevu Health Centre has also noted the benefits of locum arrangements.

There is significant improvements in the health services. This is particularly in reducing the patient waiting time. It reduces the workload of the doctors in hospitals and provides them with more time to focus on patient care.

A total of 39 locum appointments have been made to date and this consists of 29 General Practitioners and 10 Specialists locum appointments.

The initiative is co-ordinated through leadership of the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar and it incorporates the partnership of the Fiji College of General Practitioners (FCGP). Based current arrangements, the (GP’s) General Practitioners are paid a rate of $50 while specialists are paid $80.

Overall feedback from the customers is that they are satisfied with the timely services provided and are appreciative of the tremendous effort made by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in enhancing health services and patient care.

Locum appointments is made based on the needs of a particular health facility.

One of the locum doctors at the Valelevu Health Centre, Dr Eminoni Dakua describes the locum programme as a great initiative for General Practitioners to contribute towards the public health services.

Dr Dakua is one of the three locum doctors appointed at the Valelevu Hospital as of December last year.

“This is my 10th year working as a medical officer and for the last three years I have been working as a General Practitioner mostly at MIOT Pacific Hospital (previously known as Suva Private Hospital) and now I am also engaged as a Locum Doctor at the Valelevu Health Centre.

“I do morning shifts, that’s when we have a lot of patients.

“And in a day I am able to see at least 50 to 70 patients and I am grateful for this opportunity provided for the GP’s to be able to contribute towards public hospital services.

“The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is trying its best to broaden the health services and meet the demand and I am grateful to be able to contribute towards this endeavour.

“It’s a win-win situation as there are shortage of doctors and for us GP’s we can provide the experience within the GP field.

“And the rate we are getting for providing our services is also a great incentive so we are truly grateful to be able to contribute to the enhanced health care services,” Dr Dakua said.

In the central division, a total of 13 locum appointments have been made at the following health facilities; CWM Hospital, Tamavua Twomey Hospital, St Giles, Makoi Health Centre, Samabula Health Centre, Lami Health Centre, Raiwaqa Health Centre and Valelevu Health Centre.

Currently Valelevu Health Centre can cater for 300 patients a day.

