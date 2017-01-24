Naval man shot in leg still in hospital
A naval man who suffered a flesh wound from a gunshot during a military exercise in the Nausori highlands last week remains admitted in the Lautoka Hospital.
Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) chief of staff, Colonel Litea Seruiratu, had earlier reported that carelessness was the probable cause of the shooting incident.
RFMF Commander, Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto, believes that if safety rules and procedures are strictly followed during any military training, no harm will befall any soldier.
“The safety rules and procedures in place are quite robust and if followed to the later, those things do not happen,” Rear-Admiral Naupoto said.
“When it happens it shows that definitely something was amiss in the following of those rules.”
The Commander said the exercise was something that soldiers did all the time to ensure they are proficient with their weapons.
Investigation into the matter is underway.
Edited by Naisa Koroi
