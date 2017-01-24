Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Naval man shot in leg still in hospital

Naval man shot in leg still in hospital
RFMF Commander, Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto.
January 24
12:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A naval man who suffered a flesh wound from a gunshot during a military exercise in the Nausori highlands last week remains admitted in the Lautoka Hospital.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) chief of staff, Colonel Litea Seruiratu, had earlier reported that carelessness was the probable cause of the shooting incident.

RFMF Commander, Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto, believes that if safety rules and procedures are strictly followed during any military training, no harm will befall any soldier.

“The safety rules and procedures in place are quite robust and if followed to the later, those things do not happen,” Rear-Admiral Naupoto said.

“When it happens it shows that definitely something was amiss in the following of those rules.”

The Commander said the exercise was something that soldiers did all the time to ensure they are proficient with their weapons.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  rosi.doviverata@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Chief of StaffColonel Litea SeruiratuNausori HighlandsRear Admiral Viliame NaupotoRepublic of Fiji Military ForcesRFMF CommanderSHOOTING
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.