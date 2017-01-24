Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

New Party for Draunidalo?

Roko Tupou Draunidalo and Biman Prasad
January 24
11:11 2017
Roko Tupou Draunidalo has been linked to a proposed new political party, close associates say.

It comes amidst continuing fragmentation by Opposition parties ahead of the 2018 General Elections.

It is speculated that the proposed party could be Hope. Ms Draunidalo, who quit as president of the National Federation Party, said in a statement last night: “I have used my time outside of Parliament to reflect long and hard about the very many things that I care about Fiji and that has helped me to make this decision.”

Hope spokesperson Pita Waqavonovono said he could not confirm nor deny the report of Ms Draunidalo joining them.

“If they want the movement than they are free to join, can’t confirm nor deny whether I have spoken with her before,” he said.

“All I can say we got a few seasoned politicians, they will come out personally and  tell the world to join Hope.

“We have decided to begin the whole process in two weeks time.

“People who have signed with other parties can sign  but they need to officially resign and that’s why we have taken this long because we have given enough time for people to resign and clear their names from other parties. And people will be resigning from all different parties.

“It will be happening this week. At the moment we are just a proposed party. We are sort of like we need to take it easy but so far there is a lot of support coming from first time voters and from a lot of people. We haven’t started with the signatures, we have decided to begin the whole process in two weeks time.”

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  rosi.doviverata@fijisun.com.fj

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

Fiji sun
