Semi Titoko

Lawyer Titoko to fill in for Roko Tupou Draunidalo after she resigns; Businessman Chand will replace her in Parliament.

Rakiraki lawyer Semi Titoko, says he has big shoes to fill after he was endorsed by the National Federation Party management board as acting-president.

His endorsement comes after Roko Tupou Draunidalo resigned as party president.

Mr Titoko, has been labelled an exceptional leader in Ra by the Party management board.

He said it was about time that everyday issues of people living in Ra were heard.

“We respect Roko Tupou for her choice but as NFP has done in the past, we move forward and work to effect change,” he said.

Mr Titoko is the NFP Ra branch president. He will act in the position until the Party’s annual general meeting later this year.

Roko Tupou also tendered her resignation as Member of Parliament to the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni, with effect from Friday January 20, 2017.

In her place, Parmod Chand was endorsed by the Party management board. Mr Chand is not a newcomer to the Parliament scene. He served as a Party MP from 1994 to 1999. He is a successful cane farmer and a well-known businessman in the Northern Division.

He is also the president of Fiji Bus Operators Association.

“I’ve been there before and I will do my best to serve the people,” he said.

“There are many issues that I wish to raise in Parliament and of course issues regarding the Northern Division will be a priority.”

Mr Chand and Mr Titoko earned 1014 and 722 votes respectively in the 2014 General Elections.

A statement from the Party said: “Roko Draunidalo’s suspension was harsh and unfair as noted by the Inter Parliamentary Union. Understandably, she was frustrated by her inability to effectively be the voice of her voters in Parliament.

“Roko Draunidalo discharged her duties of both as an MP and Party president effectively and fearlessly. She has decided to move on and we wish her well.”

Edited by Naisa Koroi

