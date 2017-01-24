Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

PM: Education Revolution About Building for Future

PM: Education Revolution About Building for Future
Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy (left), and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (right), with staff members and officials of the Fiji Technical Collage Anjuman Hidayat-ul-Islam Campus in Nausori yesterday. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau
January 24
11:05 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Education revolution driven by my Government has always been about building for the future, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told parents and students yesterday.

That’s the message the PM reiterated during the opening of the Anjuman Hidayat-Ul-Islam Technical College in Nausori.

The campus already has 255 full-time students and 559 part-time students enrolled as of 2016 with students from Tailevu, Rewa and Naitasiri  studying automotive mechanical, electrical engineering, carpentry, cabinet making, cookery and agriculture.

He told the students that they were on the verge of entering the workforce with highly demanded and respected talents.

“If you apply yourselves and your abilities, there will be jobs that await you,” the PM said.

“Be focused, ambitious and do your part to drive your and our country’s economic success because by doing well for yourselves, by bringing prosperity to yourselves and your families, you help advance our nation and your fellow Fijians.”

The PM said he had made a promise that young Fijians would have access to a far-reaching network of technical college campuses.

“Because our commitment and investment towards education is building the most capable and talented workforce in Fijian history,” Mr Bainimarama said.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Anjuman Hidayat-Ul-Islam Technical CollegeNausoriPrime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.