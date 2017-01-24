PM: Education Revolution About Building for Future
Education revolution driven by my Government has always been about building for the future, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told parents and students yesterday.
That’s the message the PM reiterated during the opening of the Anjuman Hidayat-Ul-Islam Technical College in Nausori.
The campus already has 255 full-time students and 559 part-time students enrolled as of 2016 with students from Tailevu, Rewa and Naitasiri studying automotive mechanical, electrical engineering, carpentry, cabinet making, cookery and agriculture.
He told the students that they were on the verge of entering the workforce with highly demanded and respected talents.
“If you apply yourselves and your abilities, there will be jobs that await you,” the PM said.
“Be focused, ambitious and do your part to drive your and our country’s economic success because by doing well for yourselves, by bringing prosperity to yourselves and your families, you help advance our nation and your fellow Fijians.”
The PM said he had made a promise that young Fijians would have access to a far-reaching network of technical college campuses.
“Because our commitment and investment towards education is building the most capable and talented workforce in Fijian history,” Mr Bainimarama said.
