A 19-year-old Poi San Leong. Photo: Shahani Mala

Poi San Leong is second year student at the University of the South Pacific. The 19-year-old is pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce/ Double Major in Accounting and International Tourism Management. She was born and raised in Suva, while her parents, Leong Kyewg Poon and mother Li Wan, are originally from Zhongshan city, Guangdong province in China.

The family owns the Hop Hing Café in Walu Bay, Suva.

What is your Chinese New Year wish?

I wish for everyone’s good health and a prosperous New Year. I also wish to work hard and score good grades in my studies.

What does Chinese New Year mean to you?

It’s a time when families get together and celebrate because Chinese people are always busy with their work or school work and they are hardly at home. Therefore, the Chinese New Year is a time where everyone get together and spend time or catch up with stories.

What are your goals for the Year of the Rooster?

My goal for the Year of the Rooster is to travel more. My year has started really good and I am going to Japan for the JENESYS Programme (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths) next month.

What is the most interesting thing about you and your culture?

I love to help my parents in running our café. My culture is a very unique one because there are still many things I have yet to learn because I was born and raised in Fiji. I have only visited China about three to four times. I am also looking forward to visit my grandmother at the end of this year.

How did you celebrate the festival as a child?

I always have dinner with my family and play some firecrackers.

What traditions do you still keep, and how do you celebrate Chinese New Year today?

I will celebrate this year’s Chinese New Year the same way I have been celebrating it in the past years. Family time, food and companionship.

What animal zodiac sign were you born under, and do you think there are similarities between you and your animal sign?

I was born in the Year of the Ox and I feel that I am very similar to an Ox, because they are very strong. In life, there are certain situations where I have to be strong because I cannot be dependent on my family and friends.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj