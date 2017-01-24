Itaukei Affairs Trust Board chief executive officer, Apakuki Kurusiga at the Roko Tui Meeting in Nadave, Tailevu yesterday. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa

All Roko Tui officials were cautioned not to post views or opinions of their work on social media.

The iTaukei Deputy chief executive officer, Apakuki Kurusiga, said it was the wrong platform to air one’s views.

“A person’s opinion posted on social media will one day come back to haunt them,” Mr Kurusiga said.

He was responding to a concern raised during the Roko Tui meeting in Nadave, Tailevu, after an official at the meeting said one ministry official had posted views about the proposed village by-laws on Facebook.

“No official from the ministry is allowed to raise their concerns involving their work on social media,” he said.

“Ministry officials have to follow the proper channel if he or she wants to raise queries about the proposed village by-laws. Social media is not the right platform to air views on certain issues affecting the nation.

“Please leave your work and personal life separate. Remember your personnel views would be held against you.”

iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta also reminded all Roko Tui present at the meeting not to post anything about their work on social media.

“Sometimes people post up positive things on social media but the way it is twisted by the comments will have a negative impact on our society,” he said.

Mr Waibuta said there were relevant authorities in the ministry who were assigned to deal with such issues.

“Even some people have gotten fired from their jobs because of what they posted on social media,” he said.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

