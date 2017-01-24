Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Trial of Man Who Allegedly Raped Girl, 14, Starts

Michael Pratap. Photo: Monica Aguilar
January 24
12:00 2017
The trial of a 41-year-old man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old-girl last January was called yesterday at the High Court in Suva.

The case was heard before High Court judge, Justice Vincent Perera.

Michael Pratap is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Pratap pleaded not guilty.

According to the state prosecutor from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Meli Vosawale, the incident took place on January 22, last year. At the time of the alleged incident, the complainant was 14 years old and the youngest of four siblings. She turned 15 after the alleged incident.

Mr Vosawale told the court that the mother of the complainant had sent the daughter from their home to deliver a message to her father at his workplace. This was after she arrived home from school.

Mr Vosawale told the court that Pratap met the complainant and allegedly dragged her into an old gym where he allegedly raped her. Mr Vosawale requested the court to suppress the complainant’s name, given that she was a minor.

The complainant was called in as the first witness yesterday, however, it was a closed session when she took the witness stand.

Defence lawyer Mohammed Yunus intends to call seven witnesses during the weeklong trial.

Mr Vosawale will call in five witnesses – two are Police officers, while the other three are students.

Mr Vosawale also told the court that he had managed to serve six summons to alibi witnesses, but one of them had gone overseas despite knowing the trial date.

The trial continues today.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  monica.aguilar@fijisun.com.fj

Director of Public ProsecutionsJustice Vincent PereraMeli VosawaleMichael PratapMohammed Yunus
