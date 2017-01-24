Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Village profiling in the Central Division begins

January 24
12:00 2017
Officials from the iTaukei Affairs are now conducting village profiling within the five provinces in the Central Division.

These include Namosi, Tailevu, Serua, Namosi and Rewa. This is expected to be completed July this year.

iTaukei Affairs provincial service department principal administrator, Josefa Toganivalu, said village profiling for villages within the Serua province was complete.

The village profiling will include house-to-house surveys, detailed information of families, children welfare, etc.

He said it was the ministry’s responsibility to provide data at the national level.

“Before the information was given to the ministry through the village leaders, but we have found out that some of these information were not accurate, so we decided to do it ourselves,” Mr Toganivalu said.

“Village profiling will be done in the 14 provinces around the country and this information will help Government, sometimes in the delivering of assistance after natural disasters.”

He said the information sourced through village profiling was reliable.

“We will be going around from village-to-village, from there we will be able to detect the problems they are facing in their respective villages whether in education or health,” Mr Toganivalu said.

The findings from the village profiling in Serua will be represented before the Roko Tui meeting at Nadave in Tailevu this week.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

