Bail Ruling For Rape Accused Next Week
Bail ruling for a 34-year-old bus driver who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl last year will be decided next Monday.
Accused, Sanjay Naidu, charged with one count of rape, appeared before Judge Justice Achala Wengappuli at the High Court in Suva on Monday.
The alleged incident happened last November.
Defence lawyer, Jiten Reddy, told the court that his client’s bail was denied at the Nasinu Magistrates Court.
The judge in the previous court had said that Naidu is a public service vehicle driver and may pose a threat to the public.
An alternative means of employment would be sought if granted bail, Mr Reddy assured the court.
Justice Wengappuli will make a ruling on his bail application next Monday.
The offence was allegedly committed at one of the bus stops along Princes Road last November during one of Naidu’s last trips.
Naidu was further remanded in custody.
Edited by Caroline Ratucadra
