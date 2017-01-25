Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Bail Ruling For Rape Accused Next Week

Bail Ruling For Rape Accused Next Week
Court
January 25
11:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

Bail ruling for a 34-year-old bus driver who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl last year will be decided next Monday.

Accused, Sanjay Naidu, charged with one count of rape, appeared before Judge Justice Achala Wengappuli at the High Court in Suva on Monday.

The alleged incident happened last November.

Defence lawyer, Jiten Reddy, told the court that his client’s bail was denied at the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

The judge in the previous court had said that Naidu is a public service vehicle driver and may pose a threat to the public.

An alternative means of employment would be sought if granted bail, Mr Reddy assured the court.

Justice Wengappuli will make a ruling on his bail application next Monday.

The offence was allegedly committed at one of the bus stops along Princes Road last November during one of Naidu’s last trips.

Naidu was further remanded in custody.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback:  monica.aguilar@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
118th Fiji School Principals Association annual conferenceFijiFiji SunMONICA AGUILAR
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.