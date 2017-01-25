Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Boy Burned by Hot Springs Dies

DIED YESTERDAY: Vivaan Prasad, 4.
January 25
11:04 2017
A Korowiri family is mourning the death of their four-year-old son, who suffered burns after he waded into heated water of the Waiqele Hot Springs outside Labasa Town.

Vivaan Prasad sustained 80 per cent burns and died at Labasa Hospital yesterday around 2.30am.

Vivaan, accompanied by his parents and relatives, went for a picnic when the incident happened around 1pm last Sunday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said: “The child, in a state of panic when he felt the heat, ran towards the bigger hot pool, jumped in and that is how he sustained 80 per cent burns.

“The father, in his attempt to assist his child, also sustained burns.

“We are therefore once again requesting parents and guardians to be mindful of their children’s whereabouts and the obvious dangers it can be on a child’s safety and wellbeing.”

