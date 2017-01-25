Chinese Visitors on Charter Flights
The frontline staff of Rosie Holidays last night welcomed the first 300 Chinese tourists from Hangzhou travelling via a charter flight on board our national carrier Fiji Airways.
Flight FJ2370 arrived at the Nadi International Airport in the lead-up to the Chinese New Year holidays which this year falls on Saturday.
This is the Year of the Rooster.
The visitors were met by the Rosie Holidays senior management team.
Rosie Holidays general manager Eroni Puamau said the staff were excited to meet the Chinese.
This is not the first time Rosie Holidays has brought in Chinese visitors via chartered flights and to promote Fiji to a wider audience.
“We are expecting over 900 additional passengers from these three flights,” Mr Puamau said.
“These visitors are high network Chinese and they are from fastest developing metropolitan city.”
Mr Puamau added the second charter flight was scheduled to arrive into the country this Sunday in-conjunction with EZ Travel from Taipei.
Meanwhile, the third and final charter flight is expected on Monday from Hangzhou.
Edited by Paula Tuvuki
