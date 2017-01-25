Coconut Wireless

Chiefly switch

A sometimes vocal chief in the Opposition side of the House is likely to cross over before the 2018 General Elections. It will certainly be interesting times ahead as we learn of their true colours.

Well done Lami Town Council

It was certainly a joy to see smiling children running around in a safe and fun place like the newly-opened Tikaram Park in Lami.

Even the Council special administrator, Jasper Singh announced that the Park can be used as a place to renew matrimonial vows for couples.

The crowd erupted into cheers, claps and laughter!

Time to talk

Lami residents and villagers in the area had the opportunity to share their concerns with the Prime Minister and other Government officials.

While some went beating around the bush about some canoe sinking in the ocean, there were others who had genuine concerns about youth activities, landslides and climate change.

Want more action, show me the $$$$

So what we had highlighted earlier in this column has resurfaced. This time by an unsuspecting customers.

He had paid for a $20 neck massage to ease work tension in his body.

Lo and behold! He was offered “extra services” for a few extra dollars by the beautiful lady providing the neck massage.

Now this is happening in legitimate massage parlours springing up around the country.

And no,the offer was not accepted by the unsuspecting customer.

Coconut Wireless is compiled by Ranoba Baoa and includes contribution from Maika Bolatiki, Caroline Ratucadra, Monica Aguilar and Shahani Mala.