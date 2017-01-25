Mesulame Kunavula Vodafone Fijian 7s debutant First from the right.

When rookie Vodafone Fijian 7s forward, Mesulame Kunavula, runs into the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, there will be one person in his mind, his brother.

The 21-year-old spoke of the pain and the anguish he had to endure when his older brother Ratu Luke Nakulanikoro died while he was in South America with the Fijian Barbarians 7s side.

“My brother was in his thirties and was battling this illness for a long time,” he told SUNsports at the Nadi International Airport yesterday.

“He died on January 12 and I did not know what to do when they broke the news to me. My brother was sick for seven years and whatever little money I earned I would pay for his hospital fees and medications. This pains me because I had sacrificed a lot for him but only to know that we parted ways too early.”

Kunavula said despite being very sick, his late brother, was always encouraging him to keep on with his rugby career.

“I will dedicate my sevens debut to him and I know he will be watching from above.”

His proud dad Sakeo Kunavula, 69, said he did not expect his son to make the national 7s team at any early age.

“I used to pray for him since he was my youngest child and asked God to bless his talents.

“It is my job to see that my children grow up well but I did realise that God has a plan for us. God is good and all those prayers and other small things we did together at home have led to this. I will always be there to support him.”

Kunavula said although he had to miss his brother’s funeral last Wednesday since they arrived from South America a day later, he is now focused on the task ahead.

“My dream is to prove myself so I could wear the Fijian jumper, but I did my fair share for the Fiji Warriors XV and Fiji Baabaas. I thank the Almighty God and my family especially my parents for their prayers.

“I’m ready to make my debut and will give my best to make my family and village of Nadroumai proud.

Kunavula is the cousin of New Zealand All Black’s winger Waisake Naholo.

