Four Men Charged With Robbery
Four men charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count each of theft appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court.
Pita Domoni, Lemeki Sevutia, Malakai Toka and Sikeli Rakaso appeared before Magistrate Joji Voseiwaqa.
According to state prosecutor, Corporal Sanil Kumar, Domoni, Sevutia and Toka allegedly stole $13211 worth of belongings from a house in Samabula, Suva, on December 30, 2016.
In a separate incident, the three accused, allegedly broke into a house at Suva Point on December 10 and stole three bottles of alcohol all to the total of $150.
In another incident, Domoni and Rakaso had allegedly entered the premises of a man living in Nabua between November 25 and 26, 2016 and stole items valued at $4180.
The four accused represented themselves in court as they did not have any legal representation.
Corporal Kumar objected bail and argued that such robberies were prevalent in the area.
He also said such actions had caused the community to feel unsafe.
The four were remanded in custody.
The case will be called to the High Court in Suva on February 3.
Edited by Jonathan Bryce
Feedback: monica.aguilar@fijisun.com.fj
