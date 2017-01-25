Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Geoffrey Smith Resigns From Chief Executive At Fiji TV

Former Fiji Television CEO Geoffrey Smith.
January 25
11:01 2017
Geoffrey Smith has resigned from his post as the chief executive of Fiji Television Limited.

The stock market announcement yesterday noted Mr Smith would be pursuing a regional career.

However, Mr Smith said he was still in discussion with Pacific Reach owner, George Rubine, about an offer at the company.

“There is an ongoing discussion with George on a potential business partner offer,” Mr Smith said in a phone interview yesterday.

Mr Smith said he would spend three months with his family before making any announcement on where he would go.

“We are looking at the possibility of Geoffrey Smith joining the firm,” Mr Rubine said in an interview yesterday.

The market announcement highlighted Karen Lobendhan, general manager (international), as the candidate to succeed Mr Smith.

This will be effective from January 31st.

Ms Lobendhan according to the statement brings with her a 20-year experience in television.

The Board of Fiji Television conveyed its gratitude for the service of Mr Smith and his contribution for the past 18 months.

The Statement also noted Bob Lyon succeeds Colonel Apakuki Kurusiga as chairman of the Fiji Television board.

My Lyon is a director of Fijian Holdings Limited and is also the chairman of the Fiji Development Bank.

He spent 43 years with ANZ. He worked extensively in the Asia Pacific region including 12 years as managing director ANZ Pacific.

The board of Fiji Television Limited now includes Bob Lyon, Ajay Punja, Deepak Rathod, Naveem Lakshmaiya, Sereana Matakibau and Nouzab Fareed.

Feedback:  ivamere.nataro@fijisun.com.fj

