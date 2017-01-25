Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Hooker Raqio Eyes U20 Jumper

Vodafone Fijian under 20 rep Mosese Raqio sweats it out during their training at the HPU Gym in Suva yesterday. Photo: PAULINI RATULAILAI
January 25
11:00 2017
Mosese Raqio is giving his all as he wants to play for the Vodafone Fijian Under-20 team in the Oceania Rugby tournament in Australia in March.

The 19-year-old played hooker for Kings High School 1st XVs in New Zealand last year.

“It was a great experience playing with some top players from school and it broadened my knowledge and skills,” Raqio said, on Monday.

“To be part of the under-20 is a great achievement because I would like to be given a chance to represent my country.”

The former Assemblies of God High School student was given a scholarship in 2014 while being a member of the U18 side.

The Vuniwai native from Saqani in Vanua Levu looks up to legendary All Blacks hooker Kevin Mealamu because of his humble approach eventhough he was a professional rugby player.

“All I ever want is to be given a chance to play for Fiji and I know that I will make a difference in the rugby field. I know we have good talents out there but it just how we make use of it. For me I am passionate about rugby and I will prove myself to the management,” he added.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  paulini.ratulailai@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

