Land row holds up shopping centre work
The development of Vunisea Shopping Centre has been stalled by land ownership issues.
Four landowning clans (mataqali) at Namalata Village in Kadavu are involved.
The conflict is over boundaries in maps brought in by representatives of Valewai, Masa, Namusana and Verata clans to the provincial office at Kadavu.
Commissioner Eastern Luke Moroivalu says the first issue to deal with is the demarcation of landowning units surrounding Vunisea.
“The issue of the land surrounding the centre has stalled all plans in place whereby the Government has to deal with all stakeholders including all government institutions who are managers of native lands,” Mr Moroivalu said.
With more than 10, 000 people frequenting the shopping centre and Government departments, he said, Vunisea Shopping Centre had a lot to offer as the centre for trade and business for people living on the island.
“Plans to develop its surrounding areas to raise its business community have been stalled for the time being but talks are progressing among all stakeholders,” Mr Moroivalu said.
