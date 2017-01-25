Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Leaders in coalition talks

The Fiji Labour Party secretary-general Mahendra Chaudhry
January 25
11:56 2017
The leaders of SODELPA, Fiji Labour Party and the United Fiji Freedom Party met in Suva yesterday to continue their discussions on forging a coalition of opposition political parties to contest the 2018 general elections.

In attendance were party leaders Sitiveni Rabuka, Mahendra Chaudhry and Jagath Karunaratne.

Speaking on behalf of the parties, Mr Chaudhry said that the meeting agreed to:

  • Draw up a memorandum of agreement to be executed by the leaders of the participating parties
  • Work on a coalition manifesto to be concluded in consultation with and the agreement of  all participating parties
  • Address the immediate issues connected with the 2018 elections, including appointment of members of the new Electoral Commission.
  • Pursue the reinstatement of single member constituencies.
  • Continue dialogue with leaders of other opposition parties and proposed political parties with a view to persuade them to join hands

Source: Fiji Labour Party

Tags
Fiji Labour PartyJagath KarunaratneMahendra ChaudhrySitiveni RabukaSODELPAUnited Fiji Freedom Party
Fiji sun
