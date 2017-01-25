Court

A 34-year-old man charged with five counts of rape has been granted bail by the Labasa Magistrate Court yesterday.

Ravinesh Chand Lal appeared before Magistrate Thushara Thennakoon.

It has been alleged that Lal had raped three minors, ages nine, 10 and 11 in 2013 at Wainikoro, outside Labasa.

He has been released on bail on the sum of $2500 and told to provide two sureties, who each have to sign a bond of $2500.

Defence lawyer Jitendra Reddy requested Magistrate Thennakoon that since Lal was working in Suva, if possible one surety could be from Suva, who will make sure that he reports at the Nabua Police Station on the required days. He then presented two sureties in court, one from Labasa and the other from Suva.

He further explained that the other surety from Labasa could make sure that Lal attends every court sitting.

Magistrate Thennakoon agreed to this and told Lal not to interfere with any state witnesses.

The case has been adjourned for mention on March 6 at the Labasa Magistrate Court.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: shratikan@fijisun.com.fj