Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Man Accused Of Raping 3 Minors Granted Bail

Man Accused Of Raping 3 Minors Granted Bail
Court
January 25
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

A 34-year-old man charged with five counts of rape has been granted bail by the Labasa Magistrate Court yesterday.

Ravinesh Chand Lal appeared before Magistrate Thushara Thennakoon.

It has been alleged that Lal had raped three minors, ages nine, 10 and 11 in 2013 at Wainikoro, outside Labasa.

He has been released on bail on the sum of $2500 and told to provide two sureties, who each have to sign a bond of $2500.

Defence lawyer Jitendra Reddy requested Magistrate Thennakoon that since Lal was working in Suva, if possible one surety could be from Suva, who will make sure that he reports at the Nabua Police Station on the required days. He then presented two sureties in court, one from Labasa and the other from Suva.

He further explained that the other surety from Labasa could make sure that Lal attends every court sitting.

Magistrate Thennakoon agreed to this and told Lal not to interfere with any state witnesses.

The case has been adjourned for mention on March 6 at the Labasa Magistrate Court.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
FijiFiji SunLabasa Magistrate CourtRavinesh Chand LalShratika Naidu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.