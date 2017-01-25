Man Accused Of Theft, Absconding Bail, Given Till Friday To Take Plea
Court
January 25
12:10 2017
A man accused of theft and absconding bail has been given until Friday to take his plea. Timoci Belo appeared before Magistrate Shagerath Somaratne yesterday in the Suva Magistrates Court. He is charged with one count of theft and another for absconding bail.
Belo admitted in court that he had two pending cases, which he was granted bail for in both cases.
The court will also make a decision on his bail application on Friday.
Edited by Naisa Koroi
Feedback: monica.aguilar@fijisun.com.fj
