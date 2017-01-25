MSAF Approves New Passenger Capacity For Lomaiviti Princess IV
The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) has approved and increase the passenger capacity of the Lomaiviti Princess IV (LP IV) from 25 to 350 following the installation of additional seats.
MSAF chief executive officer, John Tunidau confirmed that the vessel LPIV has met the requirements and complied with the Life Saving Appliances (LSA) criteria.
The LPIV is owned by Goundar Shipping Limited.
According to its managing director, George Goundar, 70 extra seats were added to the vessel’s economy class.
He said the company had invested $20,000 for the additional seats.
Mr Goundar said the increase in passenger capacity would benefit the Taveuni and Natuvu route.
The LPIV, he added was specifically purchased to serve the Taveuni and Nautuvu route.
The service, Mr Goundar said, is expected to ease business between the people of Taveuni, Savusavu and Labasa.
“They can do their business in these two areas in one day and return to Taveuni,” he said.
Mr Goundar said the LPIV would begin servicing the new route on the 1st of February.
Currently, he said, the LPIV had been taking housing materials to islands affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment