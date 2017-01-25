Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

MSAF Approves New Passenger Capacity For Lomaiviti Princess IV

MSAF Approves New Passenger Capacity For Lomaiviti Princess IV
Lomaiviti Princess III and IV berthed at Port Mua-I-Walu at Walu Bay, Suva. Photo: Lusiana Tuimaisala
January 25
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) has approved and increase the passenger capacity of the Lomaiviti Princess IV (LP IV) from 25 to 350 following the installation of additional seats.

MSAF chief executive officer, John Tunidau confirmed that the vessel LPIV has met the requirements and complied with the Life Saving Appliances (LSA) criteria.

The LPIV is owned by Goundar Shipping Limited.

According to its managing director, George Goundar, 70 extra seats were added to the vessel’s economy class.

He said the company had invested $20,000 for the additional seats.

Mr Goundar said the increase in passenger capacity would benefit the Taveuni and Natuvu route.

The LPIV, he added was specifically purchased to serve the Taveuni and Nautuvu route.

The service, Mr Goundar said, is expected to ease business between the people of Taveuni, Savusavu and Labasa.

“They can do their business in these two areas in one day and return to Taveuni,” he said.

Mr Goundar said the LPIV would begin servicing the new route on the 1st of February.

Currently, he said, the LPIV had been taking housing materials to islands affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Tags
Life Saving AppliancesLomaiviti Princess IVMaritime Safety Authority of Fiji
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.