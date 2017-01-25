Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Residents, Children Love The New Look

January 25
11:00 2017
Lami Kindergarten School teacher, Annie Ravuna, says her students will no longer travel out of their town to access recreational parks.

This after Tikaram Park was officially opened by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama in Lami yesterday.

Ms Ravuna said: “Now after every school field trips at the end of month, we will just come down here instead of travelling out of town.

“The students are really excited to see this beautiful park and I can see the joy on their faces,” she said.

Mr Bainimarama said: “Even simply walking past the park grounds, seeing the children enjoy their time with their families and with their peers can brighten someone’s day.”

Ms Ravuna added it would take five minutes to travel from their school to Tikaram Park.

The kindergarten was established in 2006 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church premises in Suvavou.

“This is a beautiful place where I can bond with my students, located by the seashore and the way it is constructed is just beautiful.

“Today (yesterday) is the first day of school for this year and they were excited to hear that we were among those invited to be part of the auspicious occasion,” she said.

Lami resident, 58-year-old, Debbie Robinson said it was great place where she could relax with her grandchildren.

“This is just great, during my young days, we will travel to Mosquito Island for picnic but now my grandchildren can come and spend their spare time here.

“I was born and brought up here, this is just amazing and an honour to witness the opening of this new park,” she said.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback:  arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

