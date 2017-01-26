Same pattern, same switch

Sukha Singh, Labasa

I like what Gareth Baber said about letting the sevens team play the same way they have been playing.

It reminds me of a question I was asked during an interview: ‘What switch will you put on the 11 kilovolts line?’ I replied: ‘I will put the same switch that you have been putting all along.’

Flagrant untruth

Wise Muavono, Lautoka

It couldn’t be emphasised more that despite efficient technology, it can also create misconduct in the dissemination of information.

People nowadays use the social media more than just to browse information and reply e-mails, it acts as a powerful tool of communication and to share stories.

It seems like a light topic, but what concerns me the most is how flagrant untruth updates are forwarded through our phones and the fact that many of us credulously believe it.

This is not just youths in particular, but adults can succumb to the situation as well.

When we are notified of juicy news (rumours), it grabs our attention and creates this urgency for us to respond to it either by expressing our thoughts or sharing them in chat groups.

But Sadly, not all take the time to think “Is it true?” and research where the source came from before judging it on face value.

It is important to choose wisely and we actually have the option NOT to share viral stories circulating on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any media applied.

We have to think about the impact because it can cause such things as apprehension, mistrust and hatred to an individual, business, company, faith and race.

So, before copying and pasting a story, take a few seconds and ponder “Is this for the greater good?” or just for the mere satisfaction of flaunting new stories?

