(L-R) Elias Silya, Marcelo Tanus and Diego Maxino are the three Brazilian players who will represent Rewa in the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League. Photo: FIJI FA

The three Brazilian players are fitting in well with the Rewa team as they gear up for the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League in Tahiti in March.

Centre back Diego Maxino, 30, striker Elias Silya 28 and Marcelo Tanus,22, is a central midfielder.

Former Amicale player Maxino will be playing in his second OFC Champions League.

“I am very excited it is my first time to be here and so far I really like it,” Maxino said.

“I think this is a very exciting time for Rewa, it is their first Champions League and I can tell that they are really looking forward to it by hard they train.

“This will be a defining moment for the team. I’ve never been in a situation like being with a team going into the OFC Champs League for the first time, so I am excited myself.

“The players have been working really hard and putting in a lot of effort which is needed because the Champion’s League is another level of football.”

Coach Marika Rodu said language was not barrier for the Brazilians as football was a universal language that everyone understands.

“The Brazilians are fitting in very well, they understand our style of play which is a really good thing for us,” Rodu said.

“So far it has been good, we’ve played our friendly matches already with Lautoka and the national team.

“We’ve other friendly matches planned and we do this to keep the boys on par with the fitness levels.

Rewa will depart for New Zealand on February 28 to play three build up matches against Waitakere United, Auckland City and the New Zealand All Stars.

Meanwhile, the Rewa Football Association received a major boost of $50, 000 from Vodafone Fiji as they prepare for the OFC Champions League.

Rewa Football president Nazeel Buksh said the players would prove themselves in Tahiti.

Rewa is drawn in Pool D and will play Marist FC in its first pool game on March 11, AS Tefana on March 17 before taking on Erakor Star in its final pool match.