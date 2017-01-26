Roko Tui Bua, Aisake Nadumu. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa

The Bua Provincial Council has set aside $60,000 for 40 tertiary students.

It is part of its efforts to eradicate poverty through investment in education.

Roko Tui Bua, Aisake Nadumu, made these remarks in his submission at the Roko Tui meeting at Nadave, Tailevu, yesterday.

He said an educated person could contribute to the development of a society.

He said the council would invest $60,000 on the education of 40 tertiary students within the province this year.

Mr Nadumu said the funds were sourced from the Adi Bua Festival.

He said undergraduate, post graduate and masters students would be assisted through the funds.

Mr Nadumu said they would receive book, living and pocket allowances.

As part of the assistance, undergraduate students will receive $1000 each for their book and living allowances.

Mr Nadumu said postgraduate students would receive $200 for pocket allowances.

He said one of the ways to eradicate poverty in Bua was through education.

He said there was a criteria in which the students were selected.

The total investment of the province stands at $936,627.53.

Mr Nadumu encouraged other provinces to put more emphasis on education.

He said they would focus on improving areas of economic development within the province.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

