Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Bua Allocates $60,000 To Help Tertiary Students

Bua Allocates $60,000 To Help Tertiary Students
Roko Tui Bua, Aisake Nadumu. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa
January 26
11:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Bua Provincial Council has set aside $60,000 for 40 tertiary students.

It is part of its efforts to eradicate poverty through investment in education.

Roko Tui Bua, Aisake Nadumu, made these remarks in his submission at the Roko Tui meeting at Nadave, Tailevu, yesterday.

He said an educated person could contribute to the development of a society.

He said the council would invest $60,000 on the education of 40 tertiary students within the province this year.

Mr Nadumu said the funds were sourced from the Adi Bua Festival.

He said undergraduate, post graduate and masters students would be assisted through the funds.

Mr Nadumu said they would receive book, living and pocket allowances.

As part of the assistance, undergraduate students will receive $1000 each for their book and living allowances.

Mr Nadumu said postgraduate students would receive $200 for pocket allowances.

He said one of the ways to eradicate poverty in Bua was through education.

He said there was a criteria in which the students were selected.

The total investment of the province stands at $936,627.53.

Mr Nadumu encouraged other provinces to put more emphasis on education.

He said they would focus on improving areas of economic development within the province.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Aisake NadumuBua Provincial CouncilRoko TuiRoko Tui Bua
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.