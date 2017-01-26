Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Coaches Attend A-licence Course

January 26
11:31 2017
Rewa coach Marika Rodu has the opportunity to being eligible for the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) A-licence course in New Zealand.

Rodu along with Kamal Swami, Imdad Ali and Shalen Lal will all attend the OFC A-licence course in New Zealand in March.

The A-licence course is for those coaches who have completed their B-licence and Rodu said he would make most of the opportunity offered by Fiji Football Association.

“I think it will be a different experience but it is always good to learn more,” Rodu said.

“We will be learning from the best and from people who will add value to my coaching career and I will grab this opportunity and learn as much as possible.

“But I won’t stop here, I want to progress to pro-licence and see how far I can go.”

Fiji Football Association’s president Rajesh Patel made it clear the names chosen for the A-licence course was not handpicked by preference but given to those who deserved it.

“We are pleased to have four of our very own coaches getting their A-licence because the only coach in Fiji with a A-licence is Ravinesh Kumar,” Patel said.

“Now these coaches were given this opportunity because they already completed and have a B-licence and have contributed to Fiji Football that is the requirements in order for coaches to get their A-licence.”

The A-licence course in New Zealand will run for a week next month.

