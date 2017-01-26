Deenbandhu Charlie: Girmit And Gandhi
Emeritus Professor Satendra Nandan is Fiji’s leading writer. He is currently working on an historical novel, tentatively titled ‘Bury My Bones in the Wounded Sea’, set during the Indenture, as a Visiting Fellow at the Humanities Research Centre, ANU. His fourth book of essays, Dispatches From Distant Shores, and fifth book of poems, Across the Seven Seas, will be published in March.
CONCLUDING FROM YESTERDAY
Note: This is part four of a series on The Abolition of Girmit and the noble role played by Rev CF Andrews—a most remarkable man and his deep friendship with Gandhi and Tagore.
Part one of this series was published on Sunday, January 15.
Part two of the series was published on Monday January 23.
Part three of the series was published in yesterday’s edition.
IV
In the Shadows of a Tree
Winter breaks your mind,
Summer harrows your heart,
Memories float in the wind
Till death may make us part.
Some evenings I sit on a bench
In a city’s neat and tidy park
Trimmed like my moustache:
A dry wind whistles in the dark.
The pale moon floats – a withered leaf,
Memories, too, have become brief.
In front of me is a gnarled tree
Swaying with scars of its own;
It’s a ghostly gum: where birds fly,
Its branches almost touch the sky
Or so it always to me seems
And reach for my lost dreams.
Its bark is peeling, its boughs,
Are like arteries and veins
In a body: now mainly of bones.
Below are lines and lines of ants
Burdened with their wounded and the dead.
On distant hills sheep, cattle graze
My mind, a pouch, is a kangaroo maze;
It falters: a friend has dementia
His distressed wife writes to me:
He cannot recognize his own home:
Lucky if he died in his bed.
The tree like every tree tells many stories:
You can cut it down:
Make firewood; use it as timber
To build your big house.
But memory, that little mouse,
Keeps nibbling at everything;
As silverfish ruin your new clothes
And cockroaches ruin the kitchen food
Fireflies glow in the corners of your room:
Is there nothing wholesome and good?
The tree is really my grandfather:
I often think of him
Among the old, he looked the oldest:
Was he ever as young as my son?
Born an unnumbered waves away
Where his ancestors lived and died
In mud-huts, with no ifs and buts,
Uncounted but not unaccommodated.
Generations must have passed:
Unmourned, unremembered
But a kind of life they had
And it wasn’t all that bad;
When things began to die
Hope alone remained
In the corners of their hearts.
Then they walked:
Cozened, conned, canned into ships
What did their inarticulate lips say:
One simple, single word distorted:
‘Girmit’ I have signed
With my Left Thumb Mark
Before on this journey I did embark
With this bond of trust
To work in rain and shine
The life of heat and dust was mine.
Who did they kiss and curse?
To which gods did they pray?
Now you who write the verse
What can you honestly say?
But my grandfather was alone:
I never saw a woman in his life
She died young? His wife
When he was away from home?
All I knew was when he was old
The same story was always told:
We lived by a well of croaking frogs,
With a cat, a mare, two black dogs.
How he brought the crabs in a keti
They wouldn’t let one escape its fate.
We sat in the dimly lit bure
Pounded the shells and ate
Fed ourselves till our stomachs ached
And slept like logs lined in a pyre
Waiting for the mantras and fire.
Storms always brew on distant shores
And slowly travelled to our islands
A visitor sent by a god because
He still kept herrings in tomato sauce.
Then nothing else really mattered:
What god destroyed could easily be mended
It’s man’s karma that needed to be amended.
So they built again little homes shattered
In the sun’s shadow and the kindness of rain.
He never returned to his little village
Where ancient customs and pillage
Had driven him away:
I wonder if his mother waited by the river
Or the little well near the mango grove
Where her son was lost, a song of a dove,
And the evening became so terribly long.
How long can life be
From here to eternity?
In a moment or two
When breath and death become one.
Miles away from the place of birth;
And on this unaccustomed earth
You now move like the apparitions
In new civilizations
How deep was the ocean
When they crossed the seven seas
Thrown into storm-tossed waves
They haven’t left behind any graves.
I sit in the park on a wooden bench
Where my grandson plays
And many a giant he slays,
While I think of an old man
In an elephant land.
And when he calls me ‘Grandpa’
In him I see my grandfather’s face
Full of a stranger’s transfigured grace.
Then the tree reaches out to me
Like a ship lost in some cruel sea,
Thro’ the mists of place and time
In the tree’s shadows of life sublime
Had finally reached its safest haven
With many men: and a few women.
Then my ageing heart quietly grieves
While my grandson collects fallen leaves.
