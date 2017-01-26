Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Dreketi kicks Off Local League

Dreketi kicks Off Local League
Dreketi Football Association Secretary Ravin Kumar. Photo: Josaia Ralago
January 26
11:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Dreketi Football Association started their local league last week.

Association’s secretary Ravin Kumar said they were also keeping an eye out for new players.

“We’ve been able to secure a spot in the Premier Division last year and we wish to retain it and better our standing in 2017,” Kumar said.

“We proved last year that we have the players in the rural areas.

“We are also looking at some players who have displayed some talent and that is why we are kicking off with our local league early.

“We’ve 11 registered teams but we are still open for any other teams that wishes to join.

“Last week we started with three matches and it will continue this week,” he said.

Tags
FijiFiji SunJosaia RalagoiJosaia Ralogo
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.