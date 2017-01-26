Dreketi kicks Off Local League
Dreketi Football Association Secretary Ravin Kumar. Photo: Josaia Ralago
January 26
11:25 2017
The Dreketi Football Association started their local league last week.
Association’s secretary Ravin Kumar said they were also keeping an eye out for new players.
“We’ve been able to secure a spot in the Premier Division last year and we wish to retain it and better our standing in 2017,” Kumar said.
“We proved last year that we have the players in the rural areas.
“We are also looking at some players who have displayed some talent and that is why we are kicking off with our local league early.
“We’ve 11 registered teams but we are still open for any other teams that wishes to join.
“Last week we started with three matches and it will continue this week,” he said.
