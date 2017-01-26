Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Every Community Important, Bainimarama Tells People

PM Bainimarama opened the Jioma Foot Crossing yesterday. Photo: DEPTFO News
January 26
11:00 2017
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says every community in Fiji is important.

He made the statement when he dedicated the Jioma foot crossing in Soso, Naceva, Kadavu yesterday.

“Though this is only a small project for your community, when we add one small project in one small community to other small projects in other communities, we strengthen our nation,” he said.

“This foot crossing will allow people from this village to travel easily to the local school and to the neighbouring villages of Vukavu and Soso.

“The people here have been without a foot crossing for a long time, after the previous one was washed away in a storm. But today, we are here with your new foot crossing.

“Ensuring public health and safety is one of the main reasons governments exist. And it means a great deal to me personally that we have now made it possible for the children of this community to walk to school safely and quickly.

“It means a great deal to me that you have a secure path to medical care and the other services at the main service centre in Soso.

“It means a great deal to me that you will find it easier once again to participate in gatherings and ceremonies at the seat of the Naceva district chief. It means so much to me because I know that if Government does not take seriously the health and security of the people in the small villages and remote areas, it has not done its job.

“If it does not take care to ensure that people in areas like Jioma and Vukavu and Soso can gather and trade and take care of basic needs, it has failed them and the nation.

“We cannot fix all problems immediately, but we must commit to fix them all in their turn.

“You live far from the television cameras, so your hardships may not be as visible to the rest of the nation as the hardships of people in the cities. But they are just as real, and Government must ease those hardships when it can. So we are here.”

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: jone.luvenitoga@fijisun.com.fj

Every Community ImportantPrime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama
