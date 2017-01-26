The players line up to get their drink after the Rugby Academy Fiji trials at Buckhurst Park yesterday. Photo: JUSTINE MANNAN

More than 150 players aged between 16 to 20-years attended the trials for the Rugby Academy Fiji at Buckhurst Ground yesterday.

Former Fiji rep and founder of the academy Seremaia Bai said it was unfortunate that only 70 boys will be selected for the academy.

“I expected a lot of boys to show up and I am excited but feeling sad at the same time,”he said.

“We will be enrolling them into the Lelean Academy which can only cater for about 70 players, I wish I could cater them all.

“Those who will be selected will be part of a programme and will be going to school just like any student. But they will be in an environment which will focus on their development and skills to be good rugby players.”

Players come from as far as Kadavu and Vanua Levu where Bai and other former reps such Ro Alivereti Doviverata gauged the players fitness and knowledge of the game.

“We did a Yo-Yo test to gauge their fitness, then we do clinics just to identify their skills and the positions that they play.

“We also teach them how to bind and how to scrum, passing the ball, just the general basics of the game.

“I gauge their fitness and see which players are mentally strong, then when we have our game on Friday I will see the players capabilities on the field and see how well they understand the game.

“It is going to be tough but at the end of the day a decision has to be made and it will not be easy, only 70 boys will be picked.

“I am more than pleased that these boys turned up in numbers, this is a way of giving them opportunities and I am happy that they are grabbing this opportunity with both hands.”

More players from the west are expected to turn up today from the west. Trials will end tomorrow at Bidesi Ground.