Kadavu’s ‘Green Gold’ Ready For Harvest

Farmers waking into one of the shops at vunisea shopping centre. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
January 26
11:23 2017
People of Kadavu are excited that soon their “green gold” will bring them millions of dollars.

Hectares and hectares of pine trees are ready for harvest.

Provincial administrator, Peni Tora, said to raise the standard of pine timbers logged on the island, a new portable preservative treatment plant, a first for the island, will be launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today.

The $500,000 Government-funded project will cater for the treatment of logged pine trees, says maritime forestry project manager, Akapusi Kolitagane.

“It is the first portable treatment plant to be installed around the Pacific and in Fiji to help those with pine resources around the island,” Mr Kolitagane said.

The island, he said, had nine pine schemes under the Fiji Pine Trust and individual owners of pine trees around the island.

“This is not the last of these portable plants to be installed. The Government plans to introduce them to other parts of the country,” he said.

Commissioner Central, Luke Moroivalu, said Kadavu had a lot of potential for growth.

“As of pine logging, the need for sustainable forestation is something that needs to be addressed before logging begins,” Mr Moroivalu said.

“That is the time where people needed to be taught about the importance of sustainable methods to maintain their cash flow by replanting trees as logging continues.”

At the same time, he said, people could use their own pine to build their own homes. The surplus of properly treated timber can be sold with better prices.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  jone.luvenitoga@fijisun.com.fj

 

