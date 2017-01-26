Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Lautoka USP Campus Ready For Students

Lautoka USP Campus Ready For Students
University of the South Pacific Lautoka Campus
January 26
11:00 2017
The University of the South Pacific Lautoka Campus has acquired a 600 square metre floor space to cater for students who will start classes at the campus on February 6.

USP Lautoka Campus director, Pramila Devi, said the additional floor space was being prepared to be utilised for students when the semester begins.

“The University has acquired an additional floor space at Vitogo Parade,” said Ms Devi.

“It is almost 600 square metres and is being prepared to be utilised from this semester.”

Ms Devi said the turn out for the first day of enrolment was positive and she was encouraging continuing students to register early.

“From today (yesterday) we have started enrolment in Lautoka and are operating from the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Parish Hall. We are happy with the enrolment so far,” she said.

“Last week, our enrolment teams were at our exam centres in Sigatoka, Nadi, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki, however, since some students still came to Lautoka, enrolment service was offered here too.”

She added the campus was currently under renovation after the recent fire and would be completed soon.

“Things are still in progress and we are working closely with the National Fire Authority and at the end they will be coming to clear it,” she said.

Ms Devi added the campus received positive response towards the new Pacific TAFE Programme.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback: nicolette.chambers@fijisun.com.fj

 

