Senior Journalist Nadi Arishma Devi Narayan(right), hands the Letter of the week winner Arvind Mani his prize at the Fiji Sun Office in Nadi. Photo: Litia Tikomailepanoni

Arvind Mani loves to put his thoughts of yesteryears to this present age.

And he did it right after he clinched the winning correspondence titled, “Back in Time” on January 22.

Mr Mani’s letter was penned after watching the ‘fascinating programme Back in Time, which is aired every Thursday on Fiji One at 7pm AND produced by the Department of Information.

In his letter he highlighted how children or youths actions nowadays have deteriorated compared to those of the youth in his era.

Mr Mani said, “Each time I watched it, I am filled with a tinge of disappointment and sadness at how much we have regressed in our values, ethics and wisdom.”

“Nowadays people do not even read and they cannot speak English properly. The schools and the standard of education has deteriorated,” he said.

“These days many students have graduated from high schools and universities cannot even write a proper Curriculum Vitae or effectively sell themselves in a job interview.”

He also acknowledged how the present Government was doing so much but the Opposition had failed to notice the positive side of Government’s efforts.

“This present Government is doing so much. Just look at America, which is a developed country. 10 years ago after the devastation, people are still trying to get on their feet. Fiji has done a remarkable job after the devastation of Tropical cyclone,” he said

“There is no civic pride from people and our whole values have gone down.”

Mr Mani grew up in Nadi Town, worked as a teacher spending seven years at Cuvu College before migrating to California, United States of America 35 years ago.

There, he worked at UniSil Corporation where he was the Documentation Manager responsible for all process procedures, specifications, quality record and ISO 9002 International Certification.

He has three daughters and five grandchildren who all live abroad.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

