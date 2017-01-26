Musket Cove Island Resort and Marina surrounded by yachts at its bay. Photo: MUSKET COVE FIJI

More participants are expected to take part in the 34th Musket Cove Fiji Regatta on September 15-20.

This was confirmed by Musket Cove Island Resort and Marina’s sales and marketing manager Alex Raicebe.

“Such is the interest in this spectacularly colourful event, that organisers are confident the fleet size will exceed last year’s record of 101,”Raicebe said.

The Musket Cove Island Resort and Marina is an idyllic destination located on Malolo Lailai Island and amid the beautiful Mamanuca Islands. west of Nadi.

“The region is widely recognized as being the sunniest in the entire South Pacific,”Raicebe said.

“Musket Cove Fiji Regatta is famous for its traditional, warm hospitality, excellent racing and a “Fun Factor” that remains on “high” from start to finish.

“The programme is simple: sail by day and party by night. Among the many highlights during the week are the fancy dress Pirates’ Day set on nearby Beachcomber Island, the Musket Olympics, off-the-beach HobieCat racing, plus post-race parties and beach barbecues at the Musket Cove Yacht Club’s Island Bar.”

For the sailors, the signature event on the water is the 20 nautical Round Malolo Lailai race which starts and finishes adjacent to Musket Cove Resort.

Raicebe said each year; many “landlubbers” also visit the island to experience the exciting atmosphere that accompanies Musket Cove Fiji Regatta.

Musket Cove Island Resort offers special accommodation packages for the week.

Contact: Email Patrick cyc@musketcovefiji.com or call +679 666 2215 ext 253.