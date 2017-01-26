Fiji Bus Operators president Parmod Chand. Photo:SHRATIKA NAIDU

Parmod Chand, the National Federation Party (NFP)’s vice-president, is ready to take on the challenges of being a Parliamentarian.

He was endorsed by the Opposition National Federation Party to be its next Member of Parliament, after the resignation of Roko Tupou Draunidalo.

He is not new to the job. He once served for five years in the 1990s.

Mr Chand vows to be the voice of the people in the Northern Division.

“I know what I am talking about. I know what I should do, and what I can do. I am very responsible and I do understand a lot about politics,” Mr Chand told the Fiji Sun in an interview.

Mr Chand, 62, originally from Korotari in Labasa, said he was always prepared from the start, which is why he contested in the 2014 general elections.

His aim is to make a difference in the community and society.

In doing so, Mr Chand said he would try his best to highlight some of the issues and development he feels that have been neglected by past governments in the Northern Division.

“I firmly believe that the least we can do, being in the Opposition, is to raise these matters relating to the Northern Division,” Mr Chand said.

“So simply, I will make a difference and I am very much ready to take this challenge. With the grace and help of God, I believe I can do it.

“Politics is about good governance and positive change. It is not about condemning people. It is about how best you can do for the people,” Mr Chand stressed.

His father, the late Vishnu Prasad, was one of the key persons in the NFP during the early 1970s.

During his young days, Mr Chand would tag alone with his father on campaign trips. Since then, his passion for politics grew and he continued his father’s legacy by contesting for the 1994 general elections.

He won the Macuata East Indian Communal Constituency for the NFP and became a Member of the Parliament

“I won the election that year and worked for five years as Member of Parliament. So given the chance to be a MP again would not be new for me,” Mr Chand said.

Even after the 2014 general elections, Mr Chand continued to meet with the people – his voters and others – educating them about the current national affairs and what their party stands for.

Mr Chand spoke highly of his party saying that they stand true to their promises.

When asked whether the absence of Roko Tupou would affect the party’s operations and campaign, Mr Chand said: “People will come and go and this is a fact of life.

“We have lost a very good member and a great asset, but we can’t help it. I think her resignation was a great wisdom of her, she is a good person. We will surely miss her.”

