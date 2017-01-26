Josua Virivirisai (left) and Atunaisa Rausama (right) after the Rugby Academy Fiji trials at Buckhurst Park yesterday. Photo: JUSTINE MANNAN

The dream to play for your country is on the minds of almost every young Fijian it comes to rugby.

For 18-year-old Josua Virivirisai, that dream is slowly coming into fruition as he was among the 155 boys who attended Rugby Academy Fiji trials at Buckhurst Ground yesterday.

Virivirisai, who travelled all the way from Kadavu to spend Christmas with his family in Suva, decided to stay back when he heard about the launch of the academy.

“I was supposed to go back home after spending Christmas with my family but when I saw that a academy was being set up, I decided to stay,” Virivirisai said.

“I really wanted to have a chance to be a part of this. I love rugby and watching it on television and the pride it has brought to the country, I want to be a part of that.”

The first day of trials has made a positive impact of the Namalata, Tavuki Kadavu native who attends Vunisea Secondary School.

“I have learnt a lot just on the first day alone,” he said.

“Growing up we just learn to pass the ball and run but there is actually techniques involved when it comes to scrums or lineouts and I am glad I got to learn that.

“It has been really good, the good thing is that if you do not get picked for the academy, you take back what you have learnt and improve to become a better player.

“My family is really happy that I chose to stay back and pursue my passion for rugby.”

While it was a positive impact for most, for some like Atunaisa Rausama, it was a challenge to learn and apply what you learnt.

“The first day of trials was a real challenge for me, there were a lot of new things that I had to learn,” Rausama said.

“Just being here means a lot to me, even though I faced a bit of difficulties, I really did learn a lot on how my game can improve.”

The 17-year-old from Navurevure, Naitasiri said he would try his best to fulfil the dream of signing an overseas contract one day.

The trials will finish tomorrow at Bidesi Ground.