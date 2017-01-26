Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Staying In Suva Worth It: Virivirisai

Staying In Suva Worth It: Virivirisai
Josua Virivirisai (left) and Atunaisa Rausama (right) after the Rugby Academy Fiji trials at Buckhurst Park yesterday. Photo: JUSTINE MANNAN
January 26
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The dream to play for your country is on the minds of almost every young Fijian it comes to rugby.

For 18-year-old Josua Virivirisai, that dream is slowly coming into fruition as he was among the 155 boys who attended Rugby Academy Fiji trials at Buckhurst Ground yesterday.

Virivirisai, who travelled all the way from Kadavu to spend Christmas with his family in Suva, decided to stay back when he heard about the launch of the academy.

“I was supposed to go back home after spending Christmas with my family but when I saw that a academy was being set up, I decided to stay,” Virivirisai said.

“I really wanted to have a chance to be a part of this. I love rugby and watching it on television and the pride it has brought to the country, I want to be a part of that.”

The first day of trials has made a positive impact of the Namalata, Tavuki Kadavu native who attends Vunisea Secondary School.

“I have learnt a lot just on the first day alone,” he said.

“Growing up we just learn to pass the ball and run but there is actually techniques involved when it comes to scrums or lineouts and I am glad I got to learn that.

“It has been really good, the good thing is that if you do not get picked for the academy, you take back what you have learnt and improve to become a better player.

“My family is really happy that I chose to stay back and pursue my passion for rugby.”

While it was a positive impact for most, for some like Atunaisa Rausama, it was a challenge to learn and apply what you learnt.

“The first day of trials was a real challenge for me, there were a lot of new things that I had to learn,” Rausama said.

“Just being here means a lot to me, even though I faced a bit of difficulties, I really did learn a lot on how my game can improve.”

The 17-year-old from Navurevure, Naitasiri said he would try his best to fulfil the dream of signing an overseas contract one day.

The trials will finish tomorrow at Bidesi Ground.

Tags
FijiFiji SunJustine Mannan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.