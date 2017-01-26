Ministry of iTaukei Affairs Permanent Secretary, Naipote Katonitabua. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa

A standard format will be set up to monitor the work of all Roko Tui in the 14 provinces.

As part of the monitoring by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the Roko Tui yesterday made submissions on the work they carried last year at their meeting in Nadave, Tailevu.

Permanent Secretary, Naipote Katonitabua, said the Roko Tui made submissions on their business plans that would be in line with Government’s plan too.

He said they also presented the challenges they faced in their respective provinces.

They highlighted that one of the challenges they faced was lack of data. Mr Katonitabua said that was one of the reasons why the ministry had implemented village profiling.

Mr Katonitabua added that village profiling would also assist them detect the vacant traditional titles in iTaukei villages.

He said the achievement they made last year didn’t reflect the work they did.

Mr Katonitabua said the ministry was working on putting together a standard format to monitor the performances of the Roko Tui.

He said at the moment there was no guidelines to monitor their work.

Mr Katonitabua also called the vanua to start feeling the vacant traditional titles.

“We are trying to work together with the vanua to see that all the vacant titles were filled, it is one of our main priorities right now, like the traditional titles in the tikina (district), yavusa (tribe), mataqali (clan) and the vanua as a whole,” he said.

He said there was great need for good visionary leadership at the provincial level.

The Roko Tui were also reminded to remain professional if they wanted to achieve their targets in the next financial year.

iTaukei Affairs Board deputy chief executive officer, Apakuki Kurusiga, said professionalism was important in any field of work within Government.

He said the Roko Tui submissions were six monthly reviews which would enable the ministry to adopt ways to assist iTaukei villagers improve economically as expected by Government.

Mr Kurusiga said it was the village council function to oversee that development was taking place.

He said it was important that the ministry would start off the year with a firm base.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

