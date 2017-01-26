Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

The Man Whose Videography Went Viral From Bau Island

A perfect aerial shot of the Capital city by Petersen Fotography. Photo: Petersen Fotography
January 26
11:09 2017
So you saw that stunning videography of Bau Island which went viral on social media?

Now meet Kurt Petersen, the man behind it and Petersen Fotography.

After being set up in late 2015, Petersen Fotography has stamped its mark in the local photography industry,

Mr Petersen has been in the media for 13 years in both radio and television.

“A few people were concerned about me venturing out especially having a family and a third baby on the way at that time,” he said.

Not to worry. He recently shot a video overlooking Bau Island, during a traditional ceremony. The video went viral on social media.

Mr Petersen’s aerial shot of Bau Island was a never-before-seen footage using the latest drone (Phantom 4) model that came about through family connections.

“I’ve always had a passion for cameras when I was little and it just grew from there,” he said.

Mr Petersen was born in Papua New Guinea and moved to Fiji during his teenage years. He is the second youngest of four siblings.

His photography business involves capturing stills, video, and audio moments for weddings, birthdays, and other events.

“My main market at the moment is the wedding industry. The corporate stuff I’m only starting to pick up on now.”

He has shot at different places, taken abstract photos, aerial and ground shots as well. He normally puts up his shots on social media as a marketing tool.

One of the highlights for him was being involved with the CBS Survival Entertainment Group for the popular TV series Survivor last year.

Through chef Lance Seeto, Mr Petersen was recommended to assist in putting together a pool of local talent to sing tracks for the Survivor TV show which was shot in Fiji last year.

“Next thing I know I was getting a call from award winning music producer, David Vanacore and his team and I absolutely freaked out,” he said.

The team flew into the country and also met with artist Talei Draunibaka.

They produced a recording which the Survivor production team were satisfied with.

Petersen Fotograpghy is a home-based business in Suva and has two employees.

 

 

 

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: mere.satakala@fijisun.com.fj

 

