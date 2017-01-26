FSC

Two shipments of sugar to overseas markets are likely to be done before the start of crushing for the new season.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Bulk Sales Manager Savenaca Tabualevu said while one shipment is likely to go in March, the second shipment was yet to be confirmed.

Mr Tabualevu said the March shipment of 32,500 tonnes was destined for the United Kingdom while a shipment of 10,000 tonnes for the United States was yet to be confirmed.

For the 2016 season, a total of 66,804 tonnes have already been shipped.

The first shipment of 34,304 tonnes was shipped to the Netherlands on August 14 last year.

This was followed by the second shipment of 32,500 tonnes which was sent to Portugal.

Earlier Lautoka Mill General Manager Viliame Savou said all sugar from last season should be shipped before the beginning of the new crush.

Meanwhile most permanent workers for all sugar mills have now resumed work after taking their annual leave and maintenance was being carried out.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan had also mentioned earlier this month that he has directed all capital works at the Lautoka, Rarawai and Labasa Mills to be put on hold.

He said this was to be the first task to be undertaken by the new CEO of FSC who was expected to be named shortly.

