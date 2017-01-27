Touch Fiji will be sending three teams to the World Masters Games 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand on April 21-30.

Six core players from the 2013 Trans Tournament held in Nadi and the 2015 Touch Rugby World Cup in Coffs Harbour, Australia will be part of the team.

They are Mesake Tikotani, Charles Cleary, Simione Balenaivalu, Tomasi Tiko, Tevita Tukanalevu and Rusiate Uluimoala.

“Having core players bring experience to the team,” Coach Jack Sade said.

“They have knowledge of what it is like to play at the top level and they have been good with passing on their knowledge to the new boys.

“The new boys now know what to expect, the type of techniques they will need to have in order to be competitive on the international stage.

“The response from the players has been really good.

“Three weeks from now we will start focusing on speed and agility, the players need to be fast on the field and also be agile.

“I am thankful that most of them have had experience playing the sport, the focus now is just building them and making them ready.”

Fiji is ranked sixth in the world out of 50 countries with Australia being the number one team.

They will be facing Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa and Germany.

“We will also be using this event as a build-up for the 2019 Touch World Cup in Malaysia,”Sade said.